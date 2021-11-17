Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.50.

A number of research analysts have commented on RMNI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rimini Street from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Cowen downgraded Rimini Street from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $13.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners downgraded Rimini Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $10.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

Get Rimini Street alerts:

In other Rimini Street news, CFO Michael L. Perica sold 8,465 shares of Rimini Street stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.81, for a total value of $83,041.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Gpiac, Llc sold 81,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.02, for a total value of $732,712.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,849,725 shares of company stock worth $18,135,242 in the last ninety days. 48.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RMNI. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Rimini Street by 273.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,905,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395,400 shares during the period. Conifer Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Rimini Street during the third quarter worth approximately $11,569,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rimini Street during the third quarter worth approximately $10,882,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rimini Street by 79.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,366,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048,604 shares during the period. Finally, G2 Investment Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rimini Street during the first quarter worth approximately $8,826,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.06% of the company’s stock.

RMNI traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.26. The stock had a trading volume of 15,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,601. The company has a market cap of $630.10 million, a PE ratio of -22.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.50. Rimini Street has a 52 week low of $3.98 and a 52 week high of $11.52.

About Rimini Street

Rimini Street, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise software support products and services. It offers global tax, legal, and regulatory update, security support, proactive support, advanced technology, license advisory and onboarding and archiving services. The company was founded by Seth A. Ravin and Thomas C.

Further Reading: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Rimini Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rimini Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.