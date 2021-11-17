RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.320-$1.320 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.290. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.58 billion-$1.58 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.55 billion.RingCentral also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.370-$0.370 EPS.

RNG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised RingCentral from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $285.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on RingCentral from $342.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $349.00 price target on shares of RingCentral in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Northland Securities cut their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $401.90.

Get RingCentral alerts:

RNG stock traded down $11.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $245.47. The company had a trading volume of 22,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,072,478. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $234.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $255.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.54. The firm has a market cap of $22.46 billion, a PE ratio of -87.40 and a beta of 0.70. RingCentral has a 1-year low of $207.53 and a 1-year high of $449.00.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.95. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 111.17% and a negative net margin of 17.54%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that RingCentral will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.00, for a total transaction of $140,868.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 3,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.72, for a total transaction of $949,182.76. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 191,072 shares in the company, valued at $49,243,075.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 100,089 shares of company stock valued at $23,956,862. 7.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

Recommended Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.