Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.32 EPS

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.32, Fidelity Earnings reports.

NYSE:RSKD traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.08. 3,116,736 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 860,417. Riskified has a twelve month low of $12.00 and a twelve month high of $40.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.51.

A number of analysts have recently commented on RSKD shares. Truist Financial started coverage on Riskified in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler cut Riskified from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $32.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday. William Blair initiated coverage on Riskified in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Truist initiated coverage on Riskified in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on Riskified in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Riskified currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.88.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Riskified during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Riskified during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $231,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Riskified during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $547,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Riskified during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $548,000. 7.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Riskified Ltd. provides fraud management platform enabling frictionless eCommerce. The company’s platform identifies the individual behind each online interaction, helping merchants Riskified’s customers eliminate risk and uncertainty from their business. Riskified Ltd. is based in NEW YORK.

