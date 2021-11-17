RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI) Short Interest Down 81.1% in October

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 81.1% from the October 14th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of NYSE:RMI remained flat at $$22.72 on Wednesday. 5,178 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,445. RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $20.85 and a 1-year high of $24.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.08.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.0917 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%.
About RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund
The RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc (the “Fund”) seeks to provide current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income taxes1 with a secondary objective of total return.
