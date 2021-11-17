RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI) Short Interest Down 81.1% in October

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 81.1% from the October 14th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE:RMI remained flat at $$22.72 on Wednesday. 5,178 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,445. RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $20.85 and a 1-year high of $24.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.08.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.0917 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 9.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 133,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,923,000 after buying an additional 10,933 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund during the second quarter worth $353,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 14.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 140,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,247,000 after purchasing an additional 18,171 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund during the third quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 4.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 123,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,864,000 after purchasing an additional 5,438 shares during the last quarter.

About RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund

The RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc (the “Fund”) seeks to provide current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income taxes1 with a secondary objective of total return.

