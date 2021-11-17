Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) CFO Acquires 191,100.00 in Stock

Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) CFO Claire Mcdonough bought 2,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of 78.00 per share, with a total value of 191,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

RIVN stock traded down 25.94 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching 146.07. The stock had a trading volume of 71,765,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,966,063. Rivian has a twelve month low of 95.20 and a twelve month high of 179.47.

Rivian Company Profile

Rivian is an American electric vehicle automaker and automotive technology company founded in 2009. Rivian is building an electric sport utility vehicle and pickup truck on a “skateboard” platform that can support future vehicles or be adopted by other companies.

