RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Position Raised by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) by 570.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 71,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 60,462 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust were worth $1,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,808,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $362,602,000 after buying an additional 190,888 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 1.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,411,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,716,000 after buying an additional 98,164 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 39.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,687,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,393,000 after buying an additional 1,315,859 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 4.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,607,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,936,000 after buying an additional 143,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 10.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,651,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,380,000 after buying an additional 254,031 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Get RLJ Lodging Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE RLJ opened at $13.96 on Wednesday. RLJ Lodging Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.80 and a fifty-two week high of $17.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.81. The company has a quick ratio of 4.65, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 1.98.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($1.08). RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 16.47% and a negative net margin of 57.05%. The business had revenue of $233.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share. RLJ Lodging Trust’s revenue was up 178.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1.69%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

RLJ Lodging Trust Company Profile

RLJ Lodging Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and acquisition of hotels. It operates through the following hotel brands: Embassy Suites, Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt House, Hyatt Place, Hilton Garden Inn, Wyndham, Renaissance, Fairfield Inn & Suites, Holiday Inn Express, Sleep Inn, Hampton Inn, Hotel Indigo, IHG, SpringHill Suites, Hyatt Centric, and Homewood Suites.

See Also: Basic Economics

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RLJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ).

Receive News & Ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.