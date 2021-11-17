Robert Antokol Purchases 150,000 Shares of Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) Stock

Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) insider Robert Antokol bought 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.62 per share, for a total transaction of $3,243,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ PLTK traded down $0.64 on Wednesday, hitting $20.84. 32,484 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,288,132. Playtika Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $20.88 and a 1-year high of $36.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion and a PE ratio of 29.89.

Get Playtika alerts:

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.07). Playtika had a net margin of 11.25% and a negative return on equity of 40.71%. The business had revenue of $635.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.97 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Playtika Holding Corp. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLTK. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Playtika during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Playtika by 175,600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 5,268 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Playtika in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Playtika in the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Playtika in the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on PLTK. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Playtika in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Playtika from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Playtika from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Playtika from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Playtika from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.08.

Playtika Company Profile

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

Further Reading: What is the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Playtika Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playtika and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.