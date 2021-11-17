Robin Goodfellow Acquires 5,000 Shares of Edge Performance VCT Public Limited (LON:EDGH) Stock

Edge Performance VCT Public Limited (LON:EDGH) insider Robin Goodfellow bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 124 ($1.62) per share, for a total transaction of £6,200 ($8,100.34).

Robin Goodfellow also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 12th, Robin Goodfellow bought 5,000 shares of Edge Performance VCT Public stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 125 ($1.63) per share, for a total transaction of £6,250 ($8,165.67).

On Wednesday, November 10th, Robin Goodfellow bought 5,000 shares of Edge Performance VCT Public stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 115 ($1.50) per share, for a total transaction of £5,750 ($7,512.41).

Shares of LON EDGH opened at GBX 107.50 ($1.40) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 99.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 104.89. Edge Performance VCT Public Limited has a one year low of GBX 70.50 ($0.92) and a one year high of GBX 125 ($1.63). The company has a market capitalization of £91.05 million and a P/E ratio of -25.60.

Edge Performance VCT Public Limited Company is a venture capital trust specializing in investments in early venture and growth capital investments. It invests in creative industries and the technologies which enable it. The fund invests in media and entertainment sectors concentrating on companies that promote live music, theatre, sports, festival trade shows, exhibitions and other similar events.

