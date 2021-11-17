Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Atlantic Securities

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) was downgraded by Atlantic Securities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a $35.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $65.00. Atlantic Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 3.34% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $56.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.35 price target for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Robinhood Markets presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.81.

Get Robinhood Markets alerts:

Shares of Robinhood Markets stock opened at $33.87 on Tuesday. Robinhood Markets has a one year low of $32.87 and a one year high of $85.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.96.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($2.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.37) by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $364.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.55 million. Robinhood Markets had a negative return on equity of 282.13% and a negative net margin of 183.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Robinhood Markets will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Robinhood Markets news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 120,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.86, for a total transaction of $4,205,754.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Gretchen Howard sold 17,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total transaction of $652,556.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 258,457 shares of company stock valued at $9,064,205 over the last 90 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOOD. Private Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter worth about $210,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Founders Circle Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the third quarter worth approximately $106,495,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the third quarter worth approximately $255,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. 9.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately 650 articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron’s, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; and lists, which allow users to create custom watchlists to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services.

Further Reading: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Robinhood Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinhood Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.