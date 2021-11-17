Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.75 Per Share

Brokerages expect Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) to post earnings per share of $1.75 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Rogers’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.85 and the lowest is $1.65. Rogers reported earnings per share of $1.58 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rogers will report full year earnings of $7.03 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.93 to $7.13. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $7.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.50 to $8.39. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Rogers.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.14). Rogers had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 10.97%. The company had revenue of $238.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS.

ROG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Rogers from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $233.00 to $277.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. B. Riley lowered shares of Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $277.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rogers has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $252.25.

Shares of ROG stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $270.06. 694,979 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,266. Rogers has a 1-year low of $141.46 and a 1-year high of $273.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $210.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.77 and a beta of 1.76.

In other Rogers news, SVP Robert C. Daigle sold 3,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.25, for a total value of $836,263.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in shares of Rogers during the 1st quarter worth $589,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Rogers by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,442,000 after purchasing an additional 5,926 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Rogers during the 2nd quarter valued at $12,095,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Rogers by 431.1% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,952 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 8,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Rogers by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,142 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 95.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rogers Company Profile

Rogers Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components for mission critical applications. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other.

