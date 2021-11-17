Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.65

Rogers Sugar Inc. (TSE:RSI)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$5.65 and traded as high as C$5.80. Rogers Sugar shares last traded at C$5.70, with a volume of 112,941 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RSI. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Rogers Sugar from C$5.75 to C$5.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Rogers Sugar from C$6.00 to C$5.75 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Rogers Sugar from C$5.25 to C$5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Rogers Sugar to C$5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.56. The firm has a market capitalization of C$588.94 million and a P/E ratio of 14.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.34%. Rogers Sugar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.33%.

About Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI)

Rogers Sugar Inc, through its subsidiary, Lantic Inc, engages in refining, packaging, and marketing sugar and maple products. The company operates through two segments, Sugar and Maple Products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, yellow, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar; and syrups, jam and jelly mixes, and iced tea mixes.

