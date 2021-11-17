Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Shares Purchased by Marshall Wace North America L.P.

Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 1,116.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 188,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 173,016 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Rollins were worth $6,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Seeyond grew its holdings in Rollins by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 73,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co grew its holdings in Rollins by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 14,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Rollins by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Rollins by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 5,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Rollins by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.68% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of NYSE:ROL opened at $36.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.78. Rollins, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.44 and a 1 year high of $41.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.76 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.36.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). Rollins had a return on equity of 31.82% and a net margin of 14.74%. The firm had revenue of $650.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This is a boost from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.34%.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

