Ronald Sege Sells 1,584 Shares of Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) Stock

Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) Director Ronald Sege sold 1,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.53, for a total value of $482,375.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Ronald Sege also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 3rd, Ronald Sege sold 1,584 shares of Ubiquiti stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.31, for a total value of $521,627.04.

UI stock opened at $301.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.95, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.42. Ubiquiti Inc. has a 1 year low of $236.11 and a 1 year high of $401.80. The firm has a market cap of $18.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $308.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $305.84.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $458.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.68 million. Ubiquiti had a net margin of 31.44% and a negative return on equity of 1,302.04%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 11.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. This is an increase from Ubiquiti’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.45%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Ubiquiti from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ubiquiti from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $256.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Ubiquiti during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,752,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ubiquiti by 103.9% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 48,830 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Ubiquiti during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,190,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,068,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti by 227.5% in the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,749,000 after purchasing an additional 22,675 shares during the last quarter. 6.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ubiquiti

Ubiquiti, Inc is focused on democratizing network technology on a global scale. It sells networking equipment and provides related software platforms. The firm develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use.

