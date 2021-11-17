Ross Dove Buys 57,342 Shares of Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL) Stock

Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL) CEO Ross Dove acquired 57,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.74 per share, for a total transaction of $99,775.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Ross Dove also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 25th, Ross Dove purchased 24,913 shares of Heritage Global stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.13 per share, for a total transaction of $53,064.69.

NASDAQ:HGBL opened at $1.73 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.26. The company has a market capitalization of $62.78 million, a PE ratio of 7.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Heritage Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $4.20.

Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.05). Heritage Global had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 31.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Heritage Global Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Heritage Global by 488.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 12,213 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Heritage Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in Heritage Global by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 459,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 70,123 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Heritage Global by 92.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 93,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 44,888 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Heritage Global by 156.5% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,312,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,572,000 after acquiring an additional 800,605 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.71% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Global Company Profile

Heritage Global, Inc engages in the provision of corporate and financial asset liquidation transactions, valuations, and advisory services. It also offers financial asset solutions, such as auction and appraisal services, traditional asset disposition sales, and financial solutions for distressed businesses and properties.

