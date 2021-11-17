Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 29,208 Shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 1,135.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,781 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,208 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.09% of Acuity Brands worth $5,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 107.2% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 460 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acuity Brands during the second quarter worth $206,000. Hayek Kallen Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Acuity Brands during the second quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Acuity Brands during the second quarter worth $212,000. 96.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Acuity Brands alerts:

In related news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.61, for a total transaction of $213,188.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AYI stock opened at $219.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.77 and a 52 week high of $224.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 26.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $195.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $185.68.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The electronics maker reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.42. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 17.44%. The firm had revenue of $992.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.25 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.24 EPS. Acuity Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.19%.

AYI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen upped their price target on Acuity Brands from $184.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Acuity Brands from $216.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group raised Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $163.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Acuity Brands in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $218.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Acuity Brands from $212.00 to $209.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.67.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. The firm caters commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications for various markets. It offers luminaires, lighting controls, controllers for various building systems, power supplies, prismatic skylights, and drivers as well as integrated systems for various indoor and outdoor applications.

See Also: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AYI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI).

Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.