Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 37,136 Shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL) by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 120,872 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,136 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Fidelity Value Factor ETF were worth $5,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at $285,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 8.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 156,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,532,000 after buying an additional 12,113 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 75.5% in the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 11,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 5,152 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 26.3% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 2,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 69.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fidelity Value Factor ETF alerts:

Shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF stock opened at $51.34 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.89. Fidelity Value Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $38.32 and a 1 year high of $51.52.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FVAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.