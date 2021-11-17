Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Stake in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) by 13.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,182 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,955 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.17% of Herc worth $5,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRI. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Herc by 95.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,865 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after acquiring an additional 39,880 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Herc in the first quarter worth about $25,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Herc in the first quarter worth about $536,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Herc during the first quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Herc by 182.6% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,257 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 6,628 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HRI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Herc from $143.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Herc from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Herc from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Herc from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Herc from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.40.

Shares of HRI stock opened at $187.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $165.09 and a 200-day moving average of $132.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.53 and a 12-month high of $203.14. The company has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.22 and a beta of 2.83.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $550.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.06 million. Herc had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 23.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 20th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 19th. Herc’s dividend payout ratio is 32.26%.

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 87,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.63, for a total value of $16,062,673.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 29,960 shares of Herc stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.40, for a total transaction of $5,404,784.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 196,622 shares of company stock worth $35,259,811. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Herc

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

