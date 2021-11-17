Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS) Price Target to $36.00

Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on TWKS. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Turing in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Turing in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Turing in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a neutral rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Turing in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Turing in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.45.

NASDAQ:TWKS opened at $31.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.97. Turing has a 1 year low of $24.34 and a 1 year high of $34.43.

Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Turing will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Turing stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Turing Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TWKS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 872,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,057,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.29% of Turing as of its most recent SEC filing.

Turing Company Profile

Thoughtworks Holding Inc is a technology consultancy company which integrates strategy, design and engineering to drive digital innovation. Thoughtworks Holding Inc is based in CHICAGO.

