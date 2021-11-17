Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Position Lifted by Addenda Capital Inc.

Addenda Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,091,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,405 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada makes up about 6.5% of Addenda Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Addenda Capital Inc. owned 0.08% of Royal Bank of Canada worth $137,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RY. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tsfg LLC grew its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 96.8% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 66.4% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 44.9% in the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RY. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$138.00 to C$141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$135.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$139.00 to C$142.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$138.00 to C$145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.48.

Shares of RY stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $105.08. 5,169 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,107,757. Royal Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $77.09 and a fifty-two week high of $108.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $149.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.58.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $10.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.86 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 18.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th will be issued a $0.858 dividend. This represents a $3.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.62%.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

