Royal Bank of Canada Purchases 1,617 Shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,451 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,617 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.12% of Sonos worth $5,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Sonos by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,995,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,610,000 after purchasing an additional 295,062 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Sonos by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,268,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,975,000 after purchasing an additional 302,558 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Sonos by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,138,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,416 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sonos by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,392,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,272,000 after acquiring an additional 90,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sonos by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,259,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,602,000 after acquiring an additional 46,279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Sonos alerts:

In other news, CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.74, for a total transaction of $2,070,622.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Sonos in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Sonos from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Sonos from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sonos presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.14.

NASDAQ SONO opened at $34.56 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.90. Sonos, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.52 and a 52 week high of $44.72.

About Sonos

Sonos, Inc provides multi-room wireless smart home sound systems. It supports streaming services around the world, providing customers with access to music, Internet radio, podcasts, and audiobooks, with control from Android smartphones, iPhone, or iPad. The company was founded by Mai Trung, John MacFarlane, Craig A.

Featured Story: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Sonos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.