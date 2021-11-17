Royal Bank of Canada Purchases 17,608 Shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) by 14.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,608 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.20% of Main Street Capital worth $5,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 538,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,112,000 after acquiring an additional 106,040 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 103.6% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 25,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 12,737 shares during the period. Bickling Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 67.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 5,266 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Main Street Capital by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 43,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,796,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 17.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on MAIN shares. Truist boosted their price target on Main Street Capital from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their price target on Main Street Capital from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Main Street Capital in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Main Street Capital from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Main Street Capital has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.83.

Shares of MAIN stock opened at $46.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Main Street Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $30.82 and a 52-week high of $46.44.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $76.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.78 million. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 117.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Main Street Capital Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.61%. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is 54.31%.

About Main Street Capital

Main Street Capital is a principal investment firm that provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies. Main Street’s investments are primarily made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors and generally have annual revenues ranging from $10 million to $100 million.

