Royal Bank of Canada Raises Stock Holdings in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 31,333 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in OneMain were worth $5,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in OneMain during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in OneMain during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in OneMain by 104.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in OneMain during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in OneMain during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

In other news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman acquired 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.12 per share, for a total transaction of $126,270.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

OMF opened at $51.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.90. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.49 and a 12-month high of $63.19.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. OneMain had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 30.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 10.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.47%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is 26.67%.

Several analysts have issued reports on OMF shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on OneMain from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Stephens upped their price objective on OneMain from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OneMain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on OneMain from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on OneMain from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OneMain currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.15.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer and Insurance segment comprises of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

