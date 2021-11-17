Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates C$51.00 Price Target for Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO)

Royal Bank of Canada set a C$51.00 target price on Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) in a research report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. CSFB lifted their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$45.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$42.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. ATB Capital reissued a sector perform rating and set a C$39.00 price target on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a hold rating and a C$45.00 price target for the company. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt boosted their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$48.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$45.26.

Imperial Oil stock opened at C$44.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$31.23 billion and a PE ratio of 62.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$39.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$37.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.74, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Imperial Oil has a 12 month low of C$21.55 and a 12 month high of C$45.49.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is 136.68%.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

