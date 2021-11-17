RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Receives $90.83 Consensus PT from Analysts

RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $90.83.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RPM. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of RPM International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on RPM International from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on RPM International from $89.00 to $87.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

In other news, VP Timothy R. Kinser sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.54, for a total transaction of $70,032.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of RPM International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of RPM International during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in RPM International in the third quarter worth $39,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in RPM International in the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in RPM International by 74.8% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 699 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. 76.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:RPM traded up $1.21 on Friday, reaching $96.45. 24,074 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 559,429. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.78 and its 200-day moving average is $87.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. RPM International has a 1-year low of $76.43 and a 1-year high of $99.30.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. RPM International had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 29.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that RPM International will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 18th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 15th. This is a boost from RPM International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.58%.

About RPM International

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Products Group (CPG); Performance Coatings Group (PCG); Consumer Group; and Specialty Products Group (SPG).

