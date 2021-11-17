RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Receives Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised RWE Aktiengesellschaft from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. HSBC raised shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, October 18th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $42.00.

Get RWE Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

RWEOY traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.34. 49,456 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,590. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.30. RWE Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $33.51 and a 52-week high of $47.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.50.

RWE AG is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and trading of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: Lignite & Nuclear, European Power, Supply & Trading, Operations Acquired from E.ON and innogy. The Lignite & Nuclear segment covers electricity generation in Germany using lignite and nuclear power.

Further Reading: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for RWE Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RWE Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.