Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $45.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc. is a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents and carriers. The company offer distribution, underwriting, product development, administration and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter. Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc. is based in CHICAGO. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty Group in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty Group from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Shares of Ryan Specialty Group stock opened at $38.40 on Tuesday. Ryan Specialty Group has a 12-month low of $25.57 and a 12-month high of $40.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.88.

Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. As a group, research analysts predict that Ryan Specialty Group will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RYAN. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty Group in the third quarter worth approximately $497,407,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty Group in the third quarter worth approximately $205,291,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty Group in the third quarter worth approximately $94,388,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty Group in the third quarter worth approximately $83,699,000. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty Group in the third quarter worth approximately $72,165,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.97% of the company’s stock.

Ryan Specialty Group Company Profile

