Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.380-$2.480 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.740. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.50 billion-$1.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.39 billion.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ryerson from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Ryerson stock traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $26.85. The stock had a trading volume of 3,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,570. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.66. Ryerson has a 12-month low of $10.24 and a 12-month high of $30.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.60.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $1.50. Ryerson had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 68.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Ryerson will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. This is a boost from Ryerson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Ryerson’s payout ratio is presently 7.73%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 400.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 14.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ryerson during the second quarter valued at approximately $614,000. 92.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ryerson Company Profile

Ryerson Holding Corp. engages in the processing and distribution of industrial metals. It processes and distributes products in stainless steel, aluminum carbon steel and alloy steels and a limited line of nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms. The firm serves end-markets including oil and gas, industrial equipment, transportation equipment, heavy equipment and electrical machinery; and also offers value-added processing and fabrication services such as sawing, slitting, blanking, cutting to length, leveling, flame cutting, laser cutting, edge trimming, edge rolling, roll forming, tube manufacturing, polishing, shearing, forming, stamping, punching, rolling shell plate to radius.

