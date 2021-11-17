Sabina Gold & Silver (TSE:SBB) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.65

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. (TSE:SBB)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.65 and traded as low as C$1.62. Sabina Gold & Silver shares last traded at C$1.64, with a volume of 289,520 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Sabina Gold & Silver to C$3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Sabina Gold & Silver from C$3.50 to C$3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a C$4.25 price objective on Sabina Gold & Silver in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$3.63.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.30, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of C$593.30 million and a P/E ratio of -87.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$1.53 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.65.

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposit. Its flagship projects include Back River gold project comprising Goose, George, Boulder, Boot, and Del properties, as well as the port facility at Bathurst Inlet that covers an area of approximately 564 square kilometers located in Nunavut, Canada; and silver royalty on the Hackett River project that covers an area of approximately 10,637 hectares, located in Nunavut, Canada.

