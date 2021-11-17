Samsonite International (OTCMKTS:SMSEY) Sets New 1-Year High at $12.11

Samsonite International S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMSEY) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $12.11 and last traded at $12.11, with a volume of 13573 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.81.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.00.

Samsonite International (OTCMKTS:SMSEY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $557.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.00 million. Analysts predict that Samsonite International S.A. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Samsonite International SA engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of luggage, business and computer bags, outdoor and casual bags, travel accessories, and slim protective cases for personal electronic devices. It operates through the following segments: North America, Asia, Europe, Latin America, and Corporate.

