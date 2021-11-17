Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Shares Sold by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC lessened its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 47.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,612 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,974 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 188.3% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 568 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

SRPT stock opened at $83.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 5.85 and a quick ratio of 5.08. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.30 and a 52-week high of $181.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $85.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.56 and a beta of 1.21.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.86) by $1.26. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 75.30% and a negative return on equity of 86.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.50) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SRPT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $166.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Guggenheim raised shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.41.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

