Sawtooth Solutions LLC Acquires Shares of 385 TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 385 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the second quarter valued at about $94,000. Institutional investors own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

TDG stock opened at $647.09 on Wednesday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $517.37 and a 1 year high of $688.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $635.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $632.90. The firm has a market cap of $35.66 billion, a PE ratio of 78.63, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.52.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The aerospace company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.55. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 11.78% and a negative return on equity of 16.90%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.80 EPS. TransDigm Group’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on TDG. Morgan Stanley began coverage on TransDigm Group in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $762.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $678.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Truist lifted their price target on TransDigm Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $750.00 price target on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $701.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $693.79.

In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $641.27, for a total transaction of $7,374,605.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.17, for a total transaction of $6,271,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,000 shares of company stock valued at $20,641,065. Company insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

