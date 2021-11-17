Sawtooth Solutions LLC Has $239,000 Holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cottage Street Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 12,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Smart Money Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 4,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 9,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 4,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FLOT stock opened at $50.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.79. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.76 and a 1 year high of $51.10.

