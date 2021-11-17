Sawtooth Solutions LLC Invests $213,000 in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 2,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CHD. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 244.1% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 8,512.1% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 54.8% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. 80.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHD stock opened at $91.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.24 billion, a PE ratio of 27.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.40. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.62 and a 12-month high of $91.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.40.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 16.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.2525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.98%.

Church & Dwight announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, October 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

CHD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Church & Dwight from $92.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Church & Dwight from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Church & Dwight from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.25.

In other Church & Dwight news, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 38,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.68, for a total transaction of $3,357,809.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $680,091.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 14,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total value of $1,269,556.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

