Sawtooth Solutions LLC Invests $65,000 in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,739 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITUB. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 50,921,312 shares of the bank’s stock worth $306,036,000 after purchasing an additional 14,665,460 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 162,001,882 shares of the bank’s stock worth $803,530,000 after purchasing an additional 10,507,325 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 24,053,005 shares of the bank’s stock worth $144,559,000 after purchasing an additional 6,401,400 shares during the last quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,134,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 19,066,690 shares of the bank’s stock worth $114,591,000 after purchasing an additional 5,044,415 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Itaú Unibanco alerts:

Shares of ITUB opened at $4.09 on Wednesday. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 52 week low of $3.97 and a 52 week high of $6.76. The firm has a market cap of $40.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The bank reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12. Itaú Unibanco had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 17.62%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. This is a positive change from Itaú Unibanco’s previous dividend of $0.01. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio is 5.36%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Itaú Unibanco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

Itaú Unibanco Company Profile

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides financial products and services to individual and corporate clients in Brazil and abroad. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. The Retail Banking segment includes credit cards, asset management, insurance, pension plan and capitalization products, and a variety of credit products and services for individuals and small companies.

Read More: Index Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB).

Receive News & Ratings for Itaú Unibanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itaú Unibanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.