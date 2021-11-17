Sawtooth Solutions LLC Sells 77,073 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 95.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,073 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 145,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,515,000 after buying an additional 8,662 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 28.3% in the second quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 20,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after buying an additional 4,440 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 9.8% in the second quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 35,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,813,000 after buying an additional 3,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 11.0% in the second quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EFV opened at $51.95 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.85 and a 200 day moving average of $52.31. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52-week low of $49.15 and a 52-week high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

