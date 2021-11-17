Sawtooth Solutions LLC Takes $223,000 Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 3.0% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 316,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,837,000 after acquiring an additional 9,128 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 0.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,936,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $433,068,000 after acquiring an additional 23,126 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 41.3% in the second quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 167,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,472,000 after acquiring an additional 49,046 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 825.4% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 260,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,622,000 after acquiring an additional 232,058 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Republic Services by 70.9% in the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,991,000 after buying an additional 7,510 shares in the last quarter. 57.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Republic Services from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Republic Services from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Republic Services from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Republic Services has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.55.

In other news, Director Tomago Collins sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.59, for a total value of $267,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE RSG opened at $136.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.26 billion, a PE ratio of 35.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.62 and a 1-year high of $145.98.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 11.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 48.42%.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

