Sawtooth Solutions LLC Takes Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 545 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its position in DexCom by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 34,787 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $14,854,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in DexCom by 1.1% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,996 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $17,693,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in DexCom by 5.4% in the second quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 605 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC grew its position in DexCom by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 10,700 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,569,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 308,087 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $131,553,000 after buying an additional 15,963 shares during the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on DXCM shares. Cowen dropped their target price on DexCom from $540.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of DexCom from $500.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of DexCom from $500.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on DexCom from $380.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $574.44.

DexCom stock opened at $648.03 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $572.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $484.33. DexCom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $311.01 and a 12-month high of $655.45. The stock has a market cap of $62.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.91, a PEG ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 0.73.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical device company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $650.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.07 million. DexCom had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.58, for a total transaction of $3,243,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 3,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $541.36, for a total value of $1,633,283.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,334 shares of company stock valued at $22,073,560 over the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DexCom Profile

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps.

