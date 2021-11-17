Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLRF) Short Interest Up 294.4% in October

Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLRF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, an increase of 294.4% from the October 14th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 71.0 days.

OTCMKTS SHLRF traded up $12.16 on Wednesday, reaching $277.66. The stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 163. Schindler has a 12-month low of $240.54 and a 12-month high of $330.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $272.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $288.21.

Schindler Company Profile

Schindler Holding AG engages in the design, manufacture, and installation of elevator and escalator systems. It also offers moving walks, transit management solutions, and related maintenance and repair services. The company was founded by Robert Schindler and Eduard Villiger in 1874 and is headquartered in Hergiswil, Switzerland.

