Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLRF) Short Interest Up 294.4% in October

Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLRF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, an increase of 294.4% from the October 14th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 71.0 days.
OTCMKTS SHLRF traded up $12.16 on Wednesday, reaching $277.66. The stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 163. Schindler has a 12-month low of $240.54 and a 12-month high of $330.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $272.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $288.21.
Schindler Company Profile
Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Schindler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schindler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.