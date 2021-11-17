Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SBOEF) Short Interest Up 106.8% in October

Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SBOEF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a growth of 106.8% from the October 14th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 91.0 days.

Shares of Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft stock remained flat at $$42.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.63 and a 200 day moving average of $40.61. Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $42.35 and a 12 month high of $42.35.

Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment AG manufactures and designs drilling equipment for the oil and gas service industry. It operates through two segments: Advanced Manufacturing & Services and Oilfield Equipment. The Advanced Manufacturing & Services segment comprises machining and repair of drill collars and complex measurement while drilling and logging while drilling components made of non-magnetic corrosion-resistant stainless steel, which form the housing for sensitive measuring instruments used for the precise measurement of inclination and azimuth of the drillstring as well as petrophysical parameters.

