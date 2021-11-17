Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Turmeric Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMPM)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Turmeric Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMPM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 13,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of Turmeric Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TMPM. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Turmeric Acquisition by 67.6% during the second quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 179,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 72,230 shares during the last quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Turmeric Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,236,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Turmeric Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,975,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Turmeric Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Turmeric Acquisition by 205.0% during the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 696,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,886,000 after acquiring an additional 468,016 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.15% of the company’s stock.

TMPM stock opened at $9.82 on Wednesday. Turmeric Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.64 and a twelve month high of $11.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.78.

Turmeric Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

