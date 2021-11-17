Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in DD3 Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:DDMX)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DD3 Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:DDMX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of DD3 Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of DD3 Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter worth $649,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in DD3 Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at $4,899,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in DD3 Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in DD3 Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth $1,171,000. 54.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DDMX stock opened at $9.96 on Wednesday. DD3 Acquisition Corp. II has a fifty-two week low of $9.73 and a fifty-two week high of $11.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.95.

Separately, Benchmark started coverage on shares of DD3 Acquisition Corp. II in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.

DD3 Acquisition Corp. II Profile

DD3 Acquisition Corp. II intends to enter into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more target businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

