Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 10,800 Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 10,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Cadiz in the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Cadiz in the first quarter valued at $163,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Cadiz by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 10,453 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadiz during the 2nd quarter valued at about $173,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Cadiz in the second quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDZI opened at $5.70 on Wednesday. Cadiz Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.46 and a fifty-two week high of $14.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.23. The firm has a market cap of $235.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 0.03.

Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.07). Analysts predict that Cadiz Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cadiz

Cadiz, Inc is a land and water resource development company, which engages in the acquisition and development of land with water resources for various uses such as groundwater supply, groundwater storage, and agriculture. The firm’s project includes the Cadiz Valley Water Conservation, Recovery and Storage.

