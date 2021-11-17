Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $177,000 Stock Holdings in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (OTCMKTS:LGACU)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (OTCMKTS:LGACU) by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,799 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I were worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LGACU. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. EJF Capital LLC bought a new stake in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter worth approximately $150,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the 2nd quarter worth $250,000.

OTCMKTS LGACU opened at $9.93 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.94. Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I has a 1 year low of $9.75 and a 1 year high of $10.68.

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

