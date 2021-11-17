Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Makes New $166,000 Investment in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 17,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Barclays by 256.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 573,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,871,000 after purchasing an additional 412,798 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Barclays by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Barclays by 172.0% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 68,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 43,354 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Barclays by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,118,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,443,000 after acquiring an additional 386,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Barclays during the 1st quarter valued at $2,634,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Barclays alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on BCS. Redburn Partners upgraded Barclays from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. UBS Group upgraded Barclays to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. BCS upgraded Barclays from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Barclays from 230.00 to 235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Barclays from 230.00 to 245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.38.

BCS stock opened at $10.65 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.87 billion, a PE ratio of 5.95, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.56. Barclays PLC has a twelve month low of $7.11 and a twelve month high of $11.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.24.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $7.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.61 billion. Barclays had a net margin of 25.47% and a return on equity of 8.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Barclays PLC will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Barclays

Barclays Plc operates as a bank holding company that engages in the business of providing retail banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking and wealth management services. The firm operates through two divisions: Barclays UK and Barclays International. The Barclays UK division comprises the U.K.

Further Reading: What is a conference call?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS).

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.