Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 16,000 Quantum FinTech Acquisition Co. (NYSE:QFTA)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quantum FinTech Acquisition Co. (NYSE:QFTA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Quantum FinTech Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new position in Quantum FinTech Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $768,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Quantum FinTech Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,548,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in shares of Quantum FinTech Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,847,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:QFTA opened at $9.92 on Wednesday. Quantum FinTech Acquisition Co. has a 1 year low of $9.50 and a 1 year high of $10.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.82.

Quantum FinTech Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

