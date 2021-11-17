Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 3,003 Shares of Ventoux CCM Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VTAQ)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Ventoux CCM Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VTAQ) by 21.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,003 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of Ventoux CCM Acquisition worth $110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Murchinson Ltd. bought a new position in Ventoux CCM Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,951,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ventoux CCM Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,052,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ventoux CCM Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,564,000. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ventoux CCM Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,334,000. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ventoux CCM Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,895,000. 66.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VTAQ opened at $10.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.97. Ventoux CCM Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.73 and a 1 year high of $10.36.

Ventoux CCM Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

