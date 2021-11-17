Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Shares Sold by Eidelman Virant Capital

Eidelman Virant Capital cut its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 501 shares during the quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 526.5% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $58,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHO remained flat at $$50.97 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 551 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,021,169. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.15. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $50.94 and a 12 month high of $51.43.

