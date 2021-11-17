Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Shares Sold by Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. reduced its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 2.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 167,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,780 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises about 2.6% of Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $9,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHZ. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,300,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703,262 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 155.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,017,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,211 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 98.9% during the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,319,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,030,000 after acquiring an additional 656,091 shares in the last quarter. Ferris Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,524,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12.9% in the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 3,335,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,141,000 after buying an additional 380,022 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHZ stock opened at $53.82 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.45. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $53.64 and a 1 year high of $56.25.

