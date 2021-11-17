Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Shares Bought by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 17.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,811 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,560 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 441,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,176,000 after purchasing an additional 10,975 shares during the period. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 45,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,109,000 after acquiring an additional 5,170 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,900,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,945,000 after acquiring an additional 21,180 shares during the period. Blue Barn Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $951,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 53,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,670,000 after acquiring an additional 4,787 shares during the period.

SCHV stock opened at $72.50 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.43 and a fifty-two week high of $72.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.47.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

