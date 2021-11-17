Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Purchased by Mayfair Advisory Group LLC

Mayfair Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,488 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 11,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs raised its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 23,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 6,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 5,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 9,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHB opened at $113.57 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.93. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a twelve month low of $85.31 and a twelve month high of $113.90.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

